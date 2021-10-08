Motorola Moto E40 with 90Hz LCD, 48MP main camera launched

The device comes in Carboy Gray and Pink Clay colors. Despite the announcement, the company is yet to disclose pricing and availability, reports GizChina.

Beijing, Oct 8 (IANS) The Lenovo-owned brand Motorola has launched a new smartphone 'Moto E40' for the global market. The device is expected to be unveiled in India on October 12.

In terms of specifications, the Moto E20 features a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate as well as a punch-hole design for selfie camera.

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The native storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

On the software front, the Moto E40 runs Android 11 out of the box with MyUX on top.

The phone houses a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor which is assisted by a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone also comes with 8MP front camera.

The device comes with 5,000mAh battery backup that charges via a USB-C port. Connectivity options on the device include dual-SIM card support, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

--IANS

wh/vd