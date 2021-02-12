Motorola partners with rugged phone maker Bullitt Group

Motorola has signed an exclusive brand partnership with the UK-based company to develop and market Moto-branded drop-proof and shockproof phones globally.

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Smartphone maker Motorola is set to enter the rugged smartphone market through a new long-term partnership with Bullitt Group.

"This is a unique strategic alliance, as it allows Bullitt to apply its expertise to the Motorola portfolio of products. Motorola invented the mobile phone and remains one of the most iconic brands in the world. To be entrusted by Motorola to create a portfolio of Motorola branded rugged phones, bears testament to the exceptional business we have built at Bullitt over the last 11 years," Dave Floyd, Bullitt Group's co-founder, said in a statement.

Bullitt entered the rugged smartphone sector back in 2009 and has since designed, manufactured, and distributed several of its Cat and Land Rover-branded smartphones in over 50 markets worldwide.

Motorola and Bullitt are teaming up in what is described as a 'global strategic brand partnership' for Motorola-branded rugged phones.

Motorola had its own go at drop-resistant phones and shatterproof screens with the Moto Z Force and Moto Z2 Force back in 2016-17.

The company even launched its rugged phone ia the Motorola Defy ia all the way back in 2010. It was one of the first mainstream Android smartphones to feature IP67 dust and water-resistance, and it also packed an impact-resistant screen.

