MoU signed to promote quality material for medicinal plants

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) The National Medicinal Plant Board (NMPB) has joined hands with the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), in Himachal Pradesh's Palampur, to promote the production of quality planting material of medicinal plants.

The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the development of Quality Planting Material (QPM) of medicinal plants and herbs identified by NMPB and help in the establishment of their nurseries for QPM development, promotion, conservation and cultivation of the appropriate medicinal plants in different agro-climatic zones, including the Rare Endangered Threatened (RET) species and those growing in high-altitude regions.