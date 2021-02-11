Mountain Rescue Team trains J&K Police to help victims of natural disasters

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police personnel are currently undergoing 15-day training by Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) near Nad village, Samba. The training being imparted to 50 police personnel aims at equipping them to help victims of natural disasters.



"Initially the trainees had some fear but it was overcome when they were convinced of the sophistication of the equipment we use in the training. They get training on how to ascend and descend the mountain with or without a victim. They are also trained on how to search for a person who is lost in an avalanche. We also give them training on zip-lining and river crossing," said Mohammad Salim, instructor MRT J&K Police.

"Some trainees requested to be sent to the flood-affected area of Uttarakhand to be part of the rescue team there. That shows the confidence they have gained during the training," he further said.

"The personnel trained here can work in conditions where normal people and police cannot work. Apart from helping people affected by natural disasters, we are also sent to be of assistance to pilgrims in Amarnath Yatra. CPR and such medical training is given to us to resuscitate travelers in medical emergencies," said Ram Singh another trainer at the program.

"We have given training to 1500 people so far and our aim is to complete the training of 3000 people this year, " he added.

"We have been imparted training in free climbing and rappelling. MRT trained team is ready to handle any disaster like the floods that occurred earlier in Jammu," said Ayash Khaider Constable J&K Police, who is undergoing the training. (ANI)

