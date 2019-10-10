Mountaineer Lipika Seth scales Mount Elbrus

Lipika from Dalab village of Bargarh district scaled the mountain and unfurled the tricolour at the top. She also sang the national anthem after scaling Mount Elbrus, which has an elevation of 5,642 m (18,510 ft).

Lipika began her trip from advance base camp at 1 am (local time) on October 5 and reached the summit at 9 am (local time), informed mountaineer Nrusingha Sahu.

Sahu had guided Lipika for the mountain expedition.

Mount Elbrus expedition, which had started on September 28, has concluded on October 8. Participants from several countries took part in this expedition.

Earlier, Lipika had scaled Africa's highest peak Mt Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) in 2018. She has also set a target to climb South America's top peak Mt Aconcagua (6,962 m) in December this year.