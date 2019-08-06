Mountaineering team to hoist Indian flag atop Mount Elbrus on Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik on Tuesday flagged off an expedition team of mountaineers to Mount Elbrus in Russia. The team is aiming to hoist the Indian national flag atop the mountain on Aug 15, on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day of India.



"The expedition team of eight professionals from Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) in Darjeeling, led by its principal GP Captain Jaikishan, plans to summit the mountain, the highest peak in European continent on August 15," an official statement said.

The team will also perform 'asanas' atop the mountain in an attempt to showcase the importance of Yoga to the international community.

Senior officials from the Defence Ministry and HMI Director Ramashray Sharma were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

