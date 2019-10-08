Move against Art 370 proved re-elected regime's wishes in interest of country: Bhagwat

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has proved that the re-elected regime has the courage to fulfill wishes in the interest of the country.

"The nation by electing the new government with an increased number of seats in 2019 has endorsed its past performance and expressed a lot of expectations for the future," Bhagwat said at an RSS event here to mark the occasion of Dusshera.



"The move of the re-elected regime to nullify Article 370 has once again proved that it has the courage to fulfill those expectations and respect people's sentiments and wishes in the interest of the country," he added.

The Central government had on August 5 scrapped the provision of Article 370, which took away the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The UTs will come into being on October 31. (ANI)