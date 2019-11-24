Moving car tuns into flames in Telangana, no casualties

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], Nov 24 (ANI): A moving car with two persons inside was gutted after it caught fire in Medipally area here on Sunday evening.

According to the fire department, the car caught fire due to short circuit in its engine when the vehicle was passing through Medipally area at about 4 in the evening.



After it caught fire, the two passengers parked the burning vehicle on the road and deboarded it. Soon the fire engulfed the whole car and huge amount of smoke and flames were seen in the skies emanating from the fire.

The car was completely gutted by the time two fire tenders reached to the spot

No casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

