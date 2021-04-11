Mozilla Firefox ends support for Amazon Fire TV, Echo Show

According to the company, the users will no longer be able to install the app on FireTV, receive security updates, or be able to reinstall the app if they uninstall it starting on April 30.

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Mozilla Firefox browser has announced to end support for Amazon Fire TV and Echo Show devices from April 30.

"If you have Firefox set as your default browser on Echo Show, you will be redirected to Amazon Silk for web browsing starting April 30, 2021," the company said in an update.

According to Mozilla, the app will also be delisted from the Amazon Appstore, rendering it unable to be reinstalled if removed from a device.

You can still browse the web on your Fire TV and Echo Show by using Amazon Silk. Just say "Alexa, open Silk."

Mozilla launched Firefox on Fire TV just two weeks after Google announced it would pull down YouTube from all Amazon devices.

Mozilla first brought Firefox to Fire TV devices in December 2017. In July 2019, however, Google brought the YouTube app back to the Fire TV, giving users one less reason to use Firefox.

The Firefox browser first came to Echo Show devices alongside Amazon's Silk browser with the introduction Echo Show 10 in September 2018.

--IANS

na/