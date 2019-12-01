MP : 16 govt school teachers given compulsory retirement for poor performance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government has given compulsory retirement to 16 government school teachers who fail to qualify the examinations conducted by the School Education Department to test them.



Minister for School Education, Madhya Pradesh, Prabhuram Chowdhary said here on Saturday that an examination was conducted on 12 June in which 5891 teachers appeared. The exam was conducted for the teachers of those schools which consistently gave results below 30 per cent.

"Out of 5891, 1351 teachers got failed as they scored below 50 per cent," said the minister.

"Those failed were provided with two months training and the second exam was conducted on 14 October. They were allowed with the books in that exam, and the pass percentage was also reduced to 33 instead of 50 as earlier, but even after that 84 teachers were disqualified," said the Minister.

Subsequently, a committee was constituted that recommended compulsory retirement to 16 teachers out of these 84 while others are left with the warning and some were posted elsewhere. (ANI)

