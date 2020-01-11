MP: 2 Former MLAs, BJP's Youth Wing District Chief booked for violating Sec 144

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): As many as 40 people including two former MLAs and BJP's Youth Wing District Chief Mayank Rajput have been booked for violating Section 144 of CrPC by taking out a rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on January 10.

Two former MLAs Rekha Ratnakar, Laljiram Malviya along with others have been booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violating Section 144.



Rallies in support of and against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) have been held in several parts of the country.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

