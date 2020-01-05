MP: 2 OSDs transferred after their names come up in honey trap case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India, Jan 5 (ANI): Arun Nigam, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Madhya Pradesh Mining Minister Pradeep Jaiswal has been sent to Scheduled Caste Welfare Department in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh administration also sent Harish Kumar Khare, OSD to Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar was sent to Women and Child Development ministry.



This came after names of both Nigam and Khare come up in the honey trap case.

Chandrabhusan Prasad, joint Collector of Gwalior has been appointed as OSD of Tomar. (ANI)

