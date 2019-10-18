MP: 3 students killed after school van falls into pond, district admin cancels school's recognition

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Three students were killed when the private school van carrying 21 students fell into a pond in Richoda village here on Friday.

Sixteen students have been rescued. The locals immediately rescued the students and administration reached the spot at earliest.



After the accident, the District Education Officer has cancelled the recognition of the school and assured that all its students would be provided admission in government school.

The rescue operation is still underway.

Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

