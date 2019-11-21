MP: 31 convicted in Vyapam scam, quantum of punishment on Nov 25

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A CBI court on Thursday convicted 31 people in Vyapam recruitment and admission scam in the state.

The quantum of punishment for the convicts will be pronounced by Special Judge SB Sahu on November 25.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Satish Dinkar, a Special Task Force was first constituted to investigate the Vyapam scam based on a case registered at Rajendra Nagar Police Station here.



They had been charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which probed the scam.

The Vyapam scam is an admission and recruitment fraudulent scheme, beginning in 1995, involving politicians, senior officials and businessmen in the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB).

The admission and recruitment scam that was unearthed in 2013 pertains to alleged irregularities in the PMT-2013 examination conducted by the MPPEB, popularly known as 'Vyapam' (Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal). (ANI)

