MP: 37 women found lying on floor at sterilisation camp in Vidisha

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Around 37 women were found lying on the floor instead of hospital beds at a sterilisation camp at Lateri Community Health Center in Vidisha on Saturday.



Asked about the inconvenience being faced by the women, Dr KS Ahirwar, Chief Medical and Health Officer told ANI, "The matter will be investigated and action will be against the culprit."

He said required beds were provided to hospitals.

"Such things are unacceptable. We will ask the hospital administration why they did not maintain the protocol," Ahirwar said. (ANI)

