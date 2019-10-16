MP: 5 medicos suspended after ants crawl over dead patient's eyes in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Five doctors including a civil surgeon have been suspended in the incident where ants were seen crawling on a dead body at a district hospital in Shivpuri.

Action was taken against the medicos after Chief Minister Kamal Nath ordered an inquiry into the incident.



"This is highly insensitive that the ants were crawling on the dead patient at a district hospital in Shivpuri. Such incidents are a shame for humanity and cannot be tolerated. I have ordered an inquiry into the matter and a strict action will be taken against those found guilty, " said Nath on Twitter.

The deceased has been identified as Balchandra Lodhi (55) who was suffering from Tuberculosis. Lodhi was admitted to the Shivpuri district hospital on Tuesday morning.

He died the same day. However, the staff neglected the dead body for hours despite receiving information at around 8.30 am about his death.

(ANI)

