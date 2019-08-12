MP: 55-year-old man dies in police custody in Gwalior, judicial probe ordered

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): After a 55-year-old man allegedly died in police custody in Belgadha area here, seven police officers were suspended and a judicial inquiry was ordered into the case, police said on Monday.

"As per the Human Rights Commission and Court order, a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the death of Suresh Rawat who died in Belgadha police station," Inspector General Raja Babu Singh told ANI.

According to the police, the deceased had a land dispute with one of his neighbors and they both had file complaints against each other."Someone from his village had filed a complaint against Rawat on Saturday accusing him of assault. Rawat had also done the same. We had taken Rawat into custody. When officers saw him hanging in his cell, they rushed him to the hospital," Singh said."Based on the family members' report, a case has been registered against the police officers under Section 302 (murder). The judicial inquiry will be completed within four weeks," he said.The family of the victim has alleged that the police was asking for a bribe of Rs 20,000 and assaulted Rawat when he refused to give the money.His shrieks could be heard outside the police station. He died on the spot and was taken to the hospital by the officers. When the doctor declared him brought dead, all of them fled the spot," he alleged. (ANI)