MP: Awareness rally against adulteration held in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): An awareness rally was held here on Sunday to fight the menace of adulteration. The rally saw the participation of the people of all age groups.

The rally was held from Roshanpura to Lal Parade of the capital city. The enthusiastic volunteers were heard raising slogans against adulteration and demanded pure food products.

"Our fight is against the adulteration of milk and other food products. This exercise must stop here. It is affecting the children," said a volunteer.The rally was led by two ministerial colleagues of Chief Minister Kamal Nath -- Public Relations Minister PC Sharma and Health Minister Tulsi Silavat."The adulteration is weakening Madhya Pradesh. It is affecting the future of the state. Several FIRs and complaints have been lodged against the adulterated hooves in the state. Stringent action will be taken against the guilty," said Silavat while speaking to ANI.Sharma also exuded confidence that their "rally will create awareness among the masses pertaining to adulteration and youths of the state will become healthier."It should be noted that the issue of adulterated milk was also raised in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament.Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harnath Singh Yadav had given a zero hour notice in the Upper House over 'demand to tackle the menace of adulterated milk'. (ANI)