MP: Bairar SHO accused of raping minor

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Police here are investigating a case against a station house officer (SHO) who has been accused of raping a minor girl, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Singh Chandel on Friday.



"A case had been registered regarding the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl in the Pichor police station. Two people were named as the accused in the case. Further, we got the information that a police officer of the Bairar police station has also been accused of being involved in the crime," Chandel told reporters here.

SHO of the Bairar police station, Shivnath Sikarwar, is the official who is being accused of raping the minor.

Meanwhile, SP Rajesh Singh Chandel further added that they had set up a new team to investigate the case and punish the culprit.

"We have arrested those who were earlier named in the case and we are going to form a new team which will investigate the matter and take the statements of the girl's family in connection with the case," Chandel said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

