MP: Bhojpuri actress complains against husband for divorcing her through stamp paper

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): A Bhojpuri actress here on Monday alleged that she was divorced by her husband through a 'talaqnama' sent on a stamp paper.



The actress, Alina Sheikh, got married to Abdullah aka Madassir Beg in 2016.

In her complaint to the police, Alina has said that she will not accept the 'talaqnama' sent by her husband.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "One day, he (her husband) suddenly went out of the house and said that he will return by 8 in the evening. But he did not. I thought something might have happened to him. So I registered a missing complaint. Then I got to know that he was safe. Ten days later i.e. on July 17, he divorced me.""I have complained against this in the 'Mahila Thana' and Chandan Nagar police station. When he (husband) came to the police station to dismiss the missing complaint, he told me that he had sent me one (divorce) and will send two more. So, that will make it three," Alina claimed.Alina and Beg share a baby boy born two months ago.The actor also accused her in-laws of trying to assault her."When I was six months pregnant, my brother-in-law had threatened to beat me. I had not complained because my husband stopped me from doing so," she said.However, the police at the Chandan Nagar station refused to take action on her complaint prompting her to go to the Women Police Station to file her complaint."Police has refused to register an FIR saying that they will conduct counselling sessions first. Counselling can be done only when my husband comes. If no counselling takes place for six months...will I be waiting till then?" she questioned.However, SHO of Women Police Station, Anil Dearwal said, "Counselling for both the sides will be conducted. The matter is being investigated." (ANI)