MP: Businessman shot dead at bikers' party in Hoshangabad, accused arrested

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): A Raipur based businessman-biker was allegedly shot dead by a gunman of another biker at a hotel in Pachmarhi hill station here.

While the deceased has been identified as Kapil Kakkad, the accused have been identified as builder Honey Oberoi and his gunman Dharampal Singh. The incident took place on Sunday.



According to police, the biker and his private security guard have been taken into police custody and booked for murder. The revolver has also been seized.

"A party of 60-70 members of Bikers Group was underway during which Kapil Kakkad told Honey Oberoi to ask his gunner to leave the party. A brawl broke out between them following which the gunner joined in and shot dead the businessman," Hoshangabad ASP, Ghanshyam Malviya said. (ANI)

