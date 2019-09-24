MP: Chouhan protests against state govt, questions rising fuel prices

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): In a bid to corner the Kamal Nath government on the rising fuel prices, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday staged a protest against the state government in Nasrullahganj.



Calling it a 'public court', the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and leader was seen interacting with people in his Budhni constituency about their issues and demands. Chouhan raised issues of rising petrol and diesel prices and farmer issues.

Addressing the people, he stated, "If we wanted, thousands would have entered this tehsil and vandalised the place but we are employing Gandhi's principles to put pressure on the government."

"This government lies when it says that they don't have money. We never did this and always gave the public what they wanted. The costliest petrol and diesel in the country is in Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan added.

On Monday night, as part of his protest, Chouhan also took part in cooking 'Bati' for the party workers and farmers and also sang bhajans (devotional songs) at the occasion with the choir. (ANI)