MP: Cong equates BJP with mythological demon 'Bakasur', calls it power hungry party

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday likened BJP with 'Bakasur', a mythological demon in Mahabhar who always remained hungry.

"BJP has its government at the Centre. They have governments in several states too. But wherever there is opposition government in states, they are trying to destabilise them. BJP is such a power-hungry party. I do not understand whether BJP is a party or 'Bakasur'," he said speaking to ANI on reports BJP eyeing Madhya Pradesh after Karnataka.



In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress-led coalition currently has 121 seats out of a total 230 with support from Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and four independent candidates. The halfway mark is 115. (ANI)

