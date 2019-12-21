MP: Congress MLA Banwari Lal Sharma passes away

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Dec 21 (ANI): Senior Congress party leader Banwari Lal Sharma died of cancer on Saturday. He was the legislator from Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.

The 61-year-old legislator from Jaura Assembly seat won last year by defeating the Bahujan Samaj Party candidate.



Both Congress and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders have mourned the death of Banwari Lal Sharma.

After the demise of Banwari Lal, the number of Congress MLAs in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly has come down to 114 seats in the state legislative assembly election which the party won in 2018.

The body of Banwari Lal will be kept at the MLA's office so that the people can pay their last respects to the departing legislator. His last rites will be performed in his native village Jaap Thap on Sunday. (ANI)

