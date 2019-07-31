MP: Forest department official drowns in Harda

Harda (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): An official of Borpani Range Forest Department drowned while crossing a river stream here on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Ramphool Marsole, a Stationary Deputy Ranger.

His body was retrieved by the locals who then informed the police about the incident.

The incident took place when Marsole accompanied by two officials of the department went for inspection in the forest. Marsole slipped while crossing the stream and was washed away by the furious water current.



The police initiated an investigation. (ANI)

