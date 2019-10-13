MP: Four arrested in connection with VHP worker's murder in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker in Mandsaur, police said on Saturday.

VHP worker Yuvraj Singh was shot dead on October 9.

"We have arrested four people in connection with the death of a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) worker, Yuvraj Singh. Three men had shot him dead on October 9. Search for four other accused is underway," Hitesh Choudhary, SP, Mandsaur said while speaking to reporters.



The Police Officer said illegal weapons have been recovered from them.

"The main accused are Deepak Tanwar and Vicky. Vicky himself is related to Bajrang Dal. There are a total of eight accused in the case," said the Police Officer. (ANI)

