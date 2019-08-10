MP: Gates of Bhadbada dam opened, 53 mcft water released

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): To keep water levels in check, sluice gates of Bhadbada dam were opened on Saturday after the area witnessed heavy rainfall over the past few days.

The dam, situated near Bhopal on Kalisot River, had reached its maximum capacity at 1666.80 feet due to which authorities decided to release 53 million cubic feet of water to maintain the water levels.



Present at the spot, Bhopal Municipal Commissioner Vijay Datta said, "As per Standard Operating Procedure, the gates are opened when the tank reaches its maximum capacity at 1666.80 feet. We will open it for two and a half hours so that we are able to release 53 million cubic feet water."

Last time, the gates of Bhadbada dam were opened in 2016.

"We might open it again if the need arises," Dutta added.

IMD has predicted rainfall in Bhopal and surrounding areas for the next five days. In addition, strong surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph are predicted in South-West Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

