MP: Heavy rains lash Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Normal life was adversely affected in Neemuch on Sunday after continuous rainfall in the region.

The heavy downpour has caused water-logging in multiple stretches of the region.



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

"Widespread to widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat Region during next 24 hours," the IMD said in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

Rainfall activity over these regions is likely to reduce significantly from September 17 onwards.

On September 14, water entered the Indira Gandhi District Hospital in Mandsaur district following heavy rains. (ANI)

