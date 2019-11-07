MP: Jabalpur HC provides relief to BJP's Prahlad Joshi, suspends conviction till Jan 7

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Jabalpur High Court on Monday provided a big relief to BJP MLA Prahlad Lodhi by suspending the conviction and sentence against him till January 7 next year.

The court has directed the MLA to furnish a personal bond of Rs 40 thousand with one surety and directed him to appear before a trial court on November 31.



Lodhi had received a two-year sentence by a lower court in Madhya Pradesh after he was found guilty of attacking a revenue officer in 2014 by the court.

Following this, the membership of Lodhi, elected from Pawai Assembly constituency, was revoked on November 2 after he was convicted for two years by a special court in an old case.

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly NP Prajapati had said that the MLA has been convicted for two years by a special court and an earlier rulings state that no sooner the member of the House is convicted he loses his membership at that very moment.

He also said that the Election Commission has been informed about the vacancy of a post in the state assembly. (ANI)

