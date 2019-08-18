MP: Man mercilessly thrashed by locals, case registered

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Police have arrested three persons accused of beating a man mercilessly over charges of theft and attempting to meet some women in the Dodiya Khadi village here, police said on Sunday.

"Police got information that a man named Bunty Singh Rajput was being beaten up by three people. We arrived on the spot and sent him to the hospital after rescuing him from the spot. Based on the victim's statement we registered a case and have succeeded in arresting all the three. We have registered the case under Sections 342, 323 and other relevant sections," police Inspector Ram Gopal Verma told ANI here.



Verma added that the victim in his statement had alleged that three persons had started a fight with him without any provocation from his part and had also accused him of being a thief.

"The victim said that he was having tea at a stall when two men asked him to come with them. They then accused him of coming in the area with the intention of meeting some women, the victim denied their charges but they did not pay any heed to it and started beating him," Verma said.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident in which the victim is being beaten up by three men while a crowd stands around in a circle has also gone viral on social media.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Verma added that the victim in his statement had alleged that three persons had started a fight with him without any provocation from his part and had also accused him of being a thief."The victim said that he was having tea at a stall when two men asked him to come with them. They then accused him of coming in the area with the intention of meeting some women, the victim denied their charges but they did not pay any heed to it and started beating him," Verma said.Meanwhile, a video of the incident in which the victim is being beaten up by three men while a crowd stands around in a circle has also gone viral on social media.Further details are awaited. (ANI)