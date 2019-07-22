MP: Man suspected of kidnapping children beaten up in Narsinghpur

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Amid political commotion over mob lynching in the state, another incident has surfaced where a man was tied up and beaten by locals of Saikheda area here on Sunday who suspected him of kidnapping children.

"Subodh Chaube, 21, is a resident of Udaipur in Raisen district. He had come to Saikheda to meet his friend Deepak Tiwari. Locals got suspicious of him when he was asking around for directions. So they tied and beat him up," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Tiwari told ANI on Monday.



A patrol police team reached the spot and rescued the man.

"There have been some incidents of child kidnapping in the region in the recent past. The locals suspected Chaube of being a kidnapper. He is innocent of the crime," Tiwari said.

A video of the incident has been recovered by the police and a case will be registered against the persons identified in the video.

Earlier, two separate incidents of mob lynching had reportedly taken place in Neemuch and Raisen districts of the state in one day, responding to which, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan had on Saturday said that the government is doing its best to curb mob lynching.

BJP leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav had said that the MP government is not being able to maintain law and order in the state.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kamal Nath had said that the government is bringing new laws to curb mob lynching in the state. (ANI)

