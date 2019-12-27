MP: Minor girl raped inside bus, 2 arrested

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped inside a bus at Biaora bus stand here, police said on Thursday.

"A man filed a complaint that his minor girl went missing. She was going to Indore. A case was registered later and an investigation was initiated. Later, she was seen at Biaora bus stand. The girl was found on a bus with two men. The girl said one of them raped her. Both accused were arrested," N K Nahar, Sub Divisional Officer of Police told ANI.



The police arrested both men and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)







