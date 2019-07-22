MP: NCC cadre stage protest; demand reservation in state police

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] July 22 (ANI): Cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), including former members on Monday staged a protest outside the office of the state Home Minister Bala Bachchan here.

The NCC cadre protested on the road outside Home Minister Bala Bachchan's office demanding 15 per cent reservation for NCC 'C' certificate cadets in state police service.



One of the protesting cadets said: "We will not end our strike until we are given a written assurance. We are given verbal assurance every time but this time it is not going to work."

Home Minister Bala Bachchan met the students and said that the matter will be discussed with the state Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

However, the students insisted that the strikes will go on till they are not provided with the written assurances. (ANI)

