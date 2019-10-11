MP: Poster of Scindia along with PM Modi, Shah surfaces in Bhind

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 : A poster of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah cropped up here on Friday.

The poster was put up by the BJP Bhind District Coordinator after Scindia's support for the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.In the banner, Scindia is seen waving his hand and the photographs of Modi and Shah are placed next to his.The poster lauds Scindia for supporting the Centre's move of the repealing of Article 370 and greets the Congress leader saying "welcome and congratulations," fuelling speculations that the BJP might be cosying up to him.However, Congress state media in-charge Shobha Oza refuted such rumours and said that Scindia continues to be an integral part of the party."Some anti-social elements might have put up the poster. As far as Jyotiraditya Scindia is concerned, he is still an integral part of Congress," Oza told ANI.In July, posters had emerged outside the Congress' party office in Bhopal appealing to Rahul Gandhi to appoint Scindia as the next party president. The appeal was made on the behalf of all Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee workers.The banners came after Scindia had resigned from the post of Congress' general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh after the party put up a poor show in this year's Lok Sabha elections.On Wednesday, when asked to make a comment on Salman Khurshid's remarks who had expressed concerns over the Congress' future, Scindia refused to answer but said that the grand old party needs to self-introspect."I would not like to react to someone else's comment. But, yes no doubt that the Congress needs to do self-introspection," he had told reporters in Indore.Scindia had lost from the Guna parliamentary constituency, his family stronghold to BJP's Krishna Pal Singh Yadav in the general elections. (ANI)