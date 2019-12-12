MP: Religious preacher booked under POCSO Act for sexually molesting 3 minors

Satna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Gautam Solanki, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Satna on Thursday informed that a religious preacher from Bhopal, who is accused of sexually assaulting three minor girls, have been booked under (POCSO) Act 2012 and the SC/ST (Atrocities Protection Act).



"The religious preacher has been arrested by us. He has been booked under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and the SC/ST (Atrocities Protection Act). He had tried to sexually assault three young girls," the police official said while speaking to the media in Satna.

The accused, identified as Narayan Swarup Tripathi, was arrested in Maihar Dehat (Nadan) police station area.

As per the complainant, on December 7, the parents of the victims requested the religious preacher to perform rituals for Kal Sarp Dosh in their horoscopes.

On the pretext of performing a ritual, the accused called the three victims one by one in a room and allegedly sexually assaulted them.

An investigation into the matter is underway (ANI)

