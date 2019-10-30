MP: Scuffle breaks out between customers, staff at Bhopal restaurant

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A heated scuffle broke out between customers and staff at a restaurant in Bhopal, allegedly after customers complained of poor quality food at the restaurant.

In CCTV footage from the restaurant, few people can be seen throwing bottles and breaking the restaurant property. In another part of the footage, the restaurant staff and some other people can be seen engaged in a brawl.Following the incident, police was also informed about a brawl at the restaurant, which arrived at the incident spot and initiated necessary legal action.While speaking to ANI, Sanjay Sahu, ASP said, "As soon as we received the information, our police staff was immediately sent to the restaurant. A clash occurred between the customers, waiters and other restaurant staff as the food got delayed. We have registered a case against both the parties."However, a restaurant staffer accused that the customers misbehaved with the women staffer at the restaurant."The customers entered the restaurant kitchen and started beating the staff. A few girls' staff tried to stop the fight but the customers touched us in an inappropriate manner. They abused and attacked the women staff as well. The customers were drunk," a woman staffer at the restaurant said. (ANI)