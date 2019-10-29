MP: Six dead, six injured after two cars collide in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Six people died and six others sustained injuries when two cars collided near Tejaji Nagar on Indore bypass here on Tuesday morning.

The injured, identified as Suroochi, Ruchi, Arjun, Arsad, Anwar and Dhaniram, have been admitted to MY Hospital here.

The deceased have been identified as Jaiprakash Jha, Nanu, Sumitra, Arav, Roshan, and Gaurav.



Doctor Dinkar Mahade who reached the spot by 108 ambulance service said, "Some of the deceased belonged to Uttar Pradesh. They were coming from Mumbai when the mishap took place. In this incident, Jaiprakash Jha who worked in the Army, and his four-month-old child Arav too died." (ANI)

