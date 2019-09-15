MP: Some houses collapse due to heavy rain in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Due to incessant rains in Mandsaur district, several houses were damaged and some houses collapsed in the area on Saturday night.

The houses collapsed in Khanpura road near Pashupatinath temple. People have requested compensation from the government after the incident happened.

"I had a new motorcycle which was entirely crushed after my house collapsed. It was good that we were outside the home, else we all might have died. The government should give us compensation," a local resident said."My entire house collapsed. I faced a lot of losses as a lot of my belongings were destroyed," Nagma, a local resident said.The Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat, Kshitij Singhal asserted that the situation is manageable now after the rain stopped last night."Due compensation will be given to people whose houses have collapsed," he said.The Superintendent of Police of Mandsaur, Hitesh Chaudhary said that NDRF, SDRF and Home Guard teams have been pressed into action to carry out the rescue operations."Because of incessant rains, floods have engulfed Mandsaur district. We have called in the NDRF, SDRF and Home Guard teams and rescue operations are continuously on," he said.The district has been witnessing incessant rains for the past three days. Water has also entered the Indira Gandhi District Hospital.The district has been put in a state of 'high alert' due to the situation. The 19 gates of the Gandhi Sagar dam have been opened to release 4 lakh cusec water.There is no report of loss of life from anywhere in the district. (ANI)