MP: Surgical Strike themed tableau at Durga Puja pandal in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A life-size tableau being presented at a Durga Puja pandal in Bhopal has the theme of surgical strike along with Balakot airstrike and Pulwama terrorist attack.

In the tableau, mannequins of terrorists and Indian Army soldiers can be seen firing their guns at each other. Some terrorists dressed in black clothes are depicted to be attacking the soldiers.



The terrorists are eventually killed in the tableau after a soldier aboard a helicopter kills the terrorists through an 'airstrike'.

"Our 40 soldiers were martyred in a terrorist attack in Pulwama. Indian forces had carried out a surgical strike and airstrike in Pakistan. This tableau is a tribute to our forces," Sarvajanik Durga Utsav Samiti organizer Inderjeet Kapoor told ANI on Saturday night. (ANI)