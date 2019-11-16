MP: Verbal spat between Cong leader and police over action against school van

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): A verbal spat took place between a local Congress leader and police personnel while they were taking action against an overloaded van carrying school-going students in here on Saturday.

A video of the incident has also surfaced, in which the local Congress leader Raghvendra Singh Tomar was seen shouting at the police personnel for "harassing" school going students."We talk about social policing. We say that people should not be afraid of the police. But here, you are even harassing students. As a Congress leader, it is my responsibility to ensure that this kind of incident does not take place under our government," Tomar said.He alleged that these are ways of the police to intimidate the people."Police can take whatever action they want but they should not harass the people. This is a way to intimidate the people so that they can take bribes. I don't care if the video goes viral. I will daily fight for the rights of the citizens," added Tomar.On the other hand, the police said that the vehicle was overloaded."A team of police personnel was taking action against a vehicle overloaded with school-going students. The vehicle had around 14 students. Some objection was raised during the checking. We informed them that overloading can lead to accidents," a police official said. (ANI)