MP: Video of girl being thrashed, paraded goes viral, police begins probe

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): After a purported video of a girl being thrashed and paraded went viral on social media, the district police have taken cognizance of the issue and have started looking for the victim.



"We received the video through WhatsApp. We are currently looking for the girl in the video. We have not received any complaint yet. We are also verifying the video," Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipul Shrivastava said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Temachi village of the district.

In the video, a group of people were seen thrashing and parading a girl as she pleaded for help while the others silently witnessed the incident or recorded it on their cellphones. (ANI)

