MP: 3 killed as ambulance collides with truck

According to police, the ambulance, en-route to Jabalpur from Katni carrying four patients and their associates, rammed into a parked truck on a highway.

Bhopal, Oct 28 (IANS) Three people, including a pregnant woman, were killed after an ambulance called 'Janani Express' under the state government, collided with a stationary truck early Thursday morning.

While three people -- Sipahi Lal (22), Puniya Bai (25) and ambulance driver Dhanu Yadav (18)-- died on spot, three more injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The injured Lalman Rawat (40), Rajkumar (29) and Rekha Bai (28)-- all of a family -- are stated to be critical.

Police said around 1.30 a.m., they received information regarding the accident and rushed to the spot.

"Eyewitnesses said the speeding ambulance rammed into the truck parked on the road side," police said.

