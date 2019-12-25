MP Animal Husbandry Dept compiles bulls' 'matrimonial' data to help farmers find 'match' for cows

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Department compiled 'matrimonial record' comprising details of around 200 bulls of 16 different breeds to help farmers select the right "match" for their cows.

The data has been launched as "Sire Directory" and is also available on the website - cssbhopal.com.

As per data available on the website under 'Pedigree Details 2019-20', the details along with photographs of the bulls has been given in three parts - General Information, Performance Traits, and Testing for Genetic Disorders Done.The General Information contains - Sire (bull) No or UID or any other, Breed, Sourcing of Bull, Date of Birth. Similarly, the performance traits contain - Dam's standard lactation, Milk Fat per cent, Mile Protein Per Cent, Sire Side information etc.Dr Deepali Deshpandey, Manager at Central Semen Station Bhopal, while talking to ANI on Tuesday said, "There are 16 breeds of bulls available here. Two of them are exotic -- means they have been imported from outside -- Jersey and HF.""After semen's quality is determined, it's frozen and stored. The Directory can be called a matrimonial record," said Deshpandey.She informed that female animals are not allowed to enter and that bulls have been trained so that semen can be collected from them artificially."The new directory that we have made...its main objective is to let the farmers know the kind of bulls that we have. You can call it matrimonial...for the owners," she said while adding that these bulls also have a UID code."All details are available in the directory along with the picture of the bull where farmers can view and select them according to the height, health of their cows," she added.Dr HBS Bhadauria, MD, MP Livestock & Poultry Development Corporation, said: "We have over 200 bulls of different breeds from which we collect semen. There is this entire "kundli" of them. Their details are available in the form of "Sire Directory". (ANI)