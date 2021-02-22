MP BJP's Jaitpur division president expelled from party after being booked for rape

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday expelled party's Jaitpur division president Vijay Tripathi from its primary membership after media reports of a case against him in an alleged rape case in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.



"The matter has come to the notice of the party through the media that the case has been registered against Vijay Tripathi, BJP Jaitpur president, on charges of rape in Shahdol police station. There is no place in the Bharatiya Janata Party for the workers who are involved in such heinous crime. The BJP strongly condemns such conduct and crime. Therefore, while taking disciplinary action, Vijay Tripathi Board President Jaitpur is expelled from the post and primary membership with immediate effect," said Kamal Pratap Singh, BJP District president.

According to the police, a case has been registered after a woman alleged that she was abducted and raped on Sunday.

"A woman filed a complaint that four persons abducted her in a car and took her to a place where one of them raped her. Case registered at Jaitpur police station, we're investigating the matter and will nab the accused soon," Mukesh, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Shahdol told ANI.

The case has been registered under sections 376, 342, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)