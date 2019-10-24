MP by-polls: Congress wins lone seat in Jhabua

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Congress won the Jhabua Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria won the lone seat with 55.79 per cent vote share and 96,155 votes by defeating BJP's Bhanu Bhuriya who has fetched only 68,351 votes.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Kamal Nath congratulated Bhuria for his victory.



"Congratulations to Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria on the victory of Congress in Jhabua by-election. Thanks to the voters and Congress workers. The people of the region have rejected the lies and frauds of the BJP and they have stamped the policies of the Congress," Kamal Nath tweeted.

Jhabua bypoll is significant as the Congress enjoys a slim majority in the state Assembly.

In 2018, Assembly elections for the 230-member assembly, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP came to a close second with 109 seats. (ANI)

