MP: Class 7 student dies after window visor of under construction building collapses in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): A student of seven in Jabalpur's Ghughrai village died after a window visor of an under-construction school building collapsed, according to a Madhya Pradesh police offical.

"The boy has been identified as Kartik and he died after the window collapsed," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jabalpur, Shivesh Singh Baghel said on Friday.

The mishap took place on Friday and the boy was playing outside the under-construction building of the school. "He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead," said the ASP.

"A report has been registered on the basis of the information shared by the school principal and further investigation into the matter is underway," he added. (ANI)

