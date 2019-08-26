MP CM Kamal Nath seeks better telecom connectivity for timely action against Naxals

New Delhi (ANI), August 26 (ANI) Expressing his commitment to eliminate Naxalism from the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday called for coordinated efforts from central agencies and state machinery to end the menace. He also sought for better telecom connectivity in the Naxal affected areas for timely action against the perpetrators involved in the activities.

Addressing the review meeting of Chief Ministers regarding the Left-Wing Extremism affected states called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Vigyan Bhawan, Kamal Nath said, "We are committed to take strong measures to counter Naxalism. There is a need of supplementing Centre's efforts with the state government's efforts to a permanent solution to the menace."Chief Ministers of 11 different states participated in the meeting. Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary SR Mohanty, DGP VK Singh and ADG GP Singh were also present.Pointing out that poor connectivity was the main issue that hampers collection and sharing of information, the Chief Minister requested to make provision of 4G connectivity in Naxal affected Balaghat and Mandla districts of the state."Communication network in Naxalite affected areas are heavily dependent on Police wireless due to poor telephone and Mobile network coverage. 50 per cent of tribal blocks have only 2G connectivity," he said while requesting the Union Home Ministry for sanctioning of Rs 33.74 crores.The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that a proposal and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been submitted to the Centre under PMGY for constructions of two roads and one bridge in Balaghat and two roads and three bridges in Mandla districts.He also requested for early sanctioning of funds for the years 2019-20 for setting up of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in one block in Bursa of Balaghat and Mainpur, Beejadandi, Mawai and Mohgaon of Mandala district.He said the steps taken by the state government in has resulted in confining Naxalism only to two districts Balaghat and Mandla which border Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.The Chief Minister said the state police have been instructed to have coordination with their counterparts in adjoining states and a greater emphasis has been put on the modernization of police force."They have been equipped with modern gadgets such as trackers, GPS, drones, trap cameras, body protective armours and jungle terrain vehicles. A Special Intelligence Branch has been created exclusively for Naxal affected areas," he said and called for the need of coupling technologies with Human Intelligence.Stressing the need for financial inclusion of the people of the Naxal affected areas, he said that Congress-led government was committed to protecting the right of tribals."Out of 6.26 lakh, patta claim applications received, rights have been given in 2.66 lakh cases. Instructions have been given to review all the 3.6 lakh applications which were rejected largely due to incomplete documentation," he said.He informed that 'Van Mitra' portal has been started for comprehensive, transparent and speedy disposal of all 3.6 lakh rejected claims in all district of the state. (ANI)