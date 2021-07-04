MP CM visits Indore hospital to review preparations in view of possible COVID third wave

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited PC Sethi Government Hospital in Indore on Saturday to take stock of the arrangements of 20 bedded ICU made in view of a possibility of the COVID-19 third wave.



The Chief Minister reviewed the arrangement of 30 oxygen beds made by renovating the old ward. CMHO BS Setya and Civil Surgeon apprised the Chief Minister about the arrangement of oxygen. He also visited the neonatal intensive care unit on the third floor of the hospital.

Chouhan inaugurated the oxygen plant built in the premises of the hospital.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silavat, BJP MP Shankar Lalwani and BJP president of Indore Gaurav Ranadive were also present at the occasion.

The chief minister also inspected the Advance Life Support Ambulance provided by the Red Cross Society.

Prakash Chandra Sethi Hospital, which is primarily a hospital for maternity care but now will treat COVID-positive pregnant women and children from 0 to 14 years.

Earlier, Indore District Collector Manish Singh had on Tuesday visited the hospital and said that it would soon be converted into a COVID hospital for pregnant women and children.

"For the preparation of the third COVID wave, we have taken PC Sethi and Hukumchand Hospital. COVID-positive pregnant women and positive neo-natal will be admitted and treated here. We are also developing a pediatric ICU here. This building will have 180 beds and the adjacent unit will also have around 40," Singh had told reporters. (ANI)