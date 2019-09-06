MP CM writes to Centre over 'non-compliance' of Sardar Sarovar filling schedule

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has written to Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over alleged non-compliance of schedule provided by the Narmada Control Authority for filling of Sardar Sarovar Reservoir and has asked him to convene an urgent meeting in this regard.

He has also asked the Centre to direct Gujarat government to follow the schedule for the filing of Sardar Sarovar Dam.Mentioning the schedule given by the Narmada Control Authority for filling of Sardar Sarovar Reservoir for monsoon 2019, the Chief Minister said, "As per the schedule it may be noted that as on August 31, 2019, Sardar Sarovar Reservoir was to be filled upto 134 metre and during the entire month of September 2019 the reservoir was to be filled up to 135 metre only. The final level of 138.68 metre is scheduled to be achieved by of October 15, 2019."He pointed out that as on September 4, 2019 at 12 noon, the reservoir has already been filled up to 135.47 metre."It is clear from the statistics that the action is violative of the schedule provided by the Narmada Control Authority vide order of May, 2019. It is also not clear whether the prescribed dam safety norms are adhered to or not," the Chief Minister said.Lamenting the inaction by the Narmada Control Authority, he said, "The inaction on the part of Narmada Control Authority in this matter is inexplicable. Narmada Control Authority on its own is expected to take action and regulate the filling of Sardar Sarovar Project as per the schedule agreed upon."Requesting an urgent meeting of Narmada Control Authority to discuss the issue at the earliest, he said, "This matter has great importance to Madhya Pradesh as there is a substantial amount of relief and rehabilitation work going on in the affected areas of Sardar Sarovar Project.""Meanwhile Gujarat may be instructed to follow the Schedule as determined and intimated vide Narmada Control Authority letter of May, 2019", he said in the letter. (ANI)