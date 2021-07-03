MP CM's son pressurised cops to lodge case against Sajjan Verma, alleges Cong leader

Speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee State Secretary Rajesh Chouksey said, "Sajjan Verma was going from Nasrullaganj to Nemawar as soon as he got the news of the killing of five people in Nemawar While on his way, a newly constructed bridge built in Budhni Vidhan Sabha area which was to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister, was commissioned by Verma on the demand of the public. Under pressure from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh's son Kartikeya Chauhan, the local police registered a case against Sajjan Verma for obstructing the government's work and damaging public property. The Congress which is protesting across the state, demands the withdrawal of the case against Sajjan Verma."The Congress on Saturday staged protests across several districts of Madhya Pradesh over the case lodged against Verma.Congress leaders protested and raised slogans against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Divisional Commissioner's office here today.Congress leaders also submitted a memorandum to the Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma, addressing the Governor, demanding that the case registered against Sajjan Verma be withdrawn.This comes after the Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday filed a case against former Congress minister Sajjan Singh Verma and a few others for inaugurating a bridge over the Seep river that was constructed without prior permission from the concerned authorities.The bridge was inaugurated in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Budhni constituency in the Sehore district. The case was filed after Verma and others passed through the construction site in Panda village without permission and load testing.While speaking to ANI, Sehore Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sameer Yadav said, "On the basis of a report filed by Somesh Srivastava who is Sub-Divisional Officer at PWD, a case has been lodged against a former minister Sajjan Singh and other people for passing through a construction site in Panda village without permission and load testing.""A case has been registered under Sections 188, 269,270,336 of the Indian Penal Code and in other relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act", the police said.Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)